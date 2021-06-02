National Park Service proposes plan to reduce deer population in Maryland

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is proposing a plan to reduce the deer populations in several Maryland national parks.

The purpose is to develop a white-tailed deer management strategy that the Park Service says will support long-term protection, preservation and restoration of native plants and landscapes in the parks.

Deer can significantly impact forest regeneration by eating trees and planting seeds preventing them from growing, which over time can degrade the habitat they provide for other animals and plants.

The parks that would be impacted include Fort Washington, Fort Foote, Piscataway, Oxon Cove, Harmony Hall, Greenbelt, and the Baltimore-Washington and Suitland Parkways.

A live virtual public meeting will be held June 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Register to attend by clicking here.

Find out how you can comment at the meeting here.