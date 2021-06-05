National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Today, some people in Baltimore took time to honor gun violence victims they knew.

We heard from two youth ambassadors from Let's Thrive Baltimore, one who lost her partner and another who lost her brother.

"We got a phone call that something tragic had happened to him, down in Perkins Homes in Baltimore," said Aallyah Thompson "I think it was around 2 pm. They said that my brother was shot and killed 10 times. The guy stood over him and shot and killed him 10 times."

"I lost the love of my life to gun violence last year in January," said Shyree Carothers. "Put the guns down. Put them down. You've got people leaving loved ones behind, kids. Just stop. It's ridiculous."

Let's Thrive Baltimore is a youth organization that aims to help young people and families impacted by gun violence.