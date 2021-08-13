Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Aquarium to continue its free vaccine clinic on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 16:30:16-04

BALTIMORE — The National Aquarium held its first free vaccine clinic on Friday.

It partnered with the Baltimore City Health Department in an effort to raise local vaccination rates.

The aquarium plans to host three more free vaccine clinics: one on Saturday and two more on September 3-4. The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anybody age 12 or older is able to stop by and receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and each person who gets vaccinated will receive a voucher that's good for one free trip to the aquarium.

The voucher can be used the same day or saved for later.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019