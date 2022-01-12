Watch
National Aquarium now requires proof of vaccination prior to entry

<p>A man takes a photograph of the underwater viewing area at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015. Home flippers turned a quick and tidy profit on their real estate investments in Baltimore, Central Florida, and Detroit last quarter, according to a July report by RealtyTrac. Baltimore topped the list among metropolitan statistical areas with at least 50 completed single-family home flips in the first three months of the year. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images</p>
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 11:35:21-05

BALTIMORE — As of January 25, The National Aquarium requires all guests ages 12 years and under to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations upon entering the aquarium in light of the ongoing health crisis.

Under the policy, any vaccine approved by the World Health Organization will be accepted upon entry, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

“Since the pandemic began, we have grounded our policies and practices in the best available science,” said CEO of the National Aquarium, John Racanelli. “This led us to require our own staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated, and it now compels us to extend that commitment to all who visit.”

The following are acceptable proof of vaccinations:

  • Any original, copy, or digital photo of CDC vaccination card or similar document indicating complete administration of the approved vaccines.
  • Printed record from vaccine provider.
  • Digital proof of vaccination from apps Clear App, MyIR Mobile, Excelsior Pass, a stored electronic record in your mobile phone wallet.

A photo ID accompanied with the proof of vaccination is required for attendees ages 18 and over. Acceptable proof of identification includes driver’s license, non-driver government ID card, passport, and school ID card.
Guests with religious or medical exemptions are obligated to provide proof of negative COVID test taken within 48 hours upon their visit to be allowed entry. At-home test results are not constituted as proof.

According to the Aquarium, this policy is subject to change. If you have any questions, please go to the COVID-19 safety page for the latest information regarding our safety policies.

