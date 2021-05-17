Name A Rhino

BALTIMORE, MD — You have the chance to create something that will last decades.

All you have to think of is a name.

The Maryland Zoo is letting you pick the name of one of their two new southern white rhinos.

But they're doing it as a raffle.

Each ticket costs 100 dollars, with the winner getting to pick the rhino’s name as well as getting a private barn tour where they will get to meet the rhino they are naming.

The money helps cover the zoo’s operating expenses for the rhinos.

Those include:

Food: $36/day

Enrichment: $150-700+/item

Animal care team: $170-250/day

Medical exams: $500+/year

As for raffle rules, the zoo said they reserve the right to veto any name picked.

The contest runs until June 2.