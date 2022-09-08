NACA hosted their Achieve the Dream Homeownership Event

BALTIMORE — NACA, the homeownership organization, wrapped up in controversy after an unruly hearing at Baltimore City Hall back in August, is back in the city.

They held their Achieve the Dream Homeownership Event.

The event is another push for the passage of the dollar house bill by the Baltimore City Council, the same bill the hearing was for when city turned into a riot.

They're confident their system is what's best for Baltimore.

"Its very in house, you need to know a family member or coworker, because we know the people who work the most need it the most, so we want to get to those people. Hard working people that need a break, so you can buy a home and still live the american dream," said Timothy Armour, NACA member.

Earlier this month, NACA sent a cease and desist order to councilwoman Odette Ramos for quote "painting a false and defamatory picture" of them in a statement on her website.

Ramos' statement called NACA a quote "shady organization" with "questionable practices" and "shady loan deal."