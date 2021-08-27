NAACP encourages people to get vaccinated in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The state COVID positivity rate hovers near 5 percent tonight.

In the city, it's more than one and a half percent below that.

Part of that may have to do with the city's indoor mask mandate.

On Friday, the Baltimore NAACP praised the mandate, while also encouraging more in the city to get their vaccine.

The group's president says improving vaccination numbers starts with you.

"We have to have the strong and courageous conversations with our neighbors and our friends about the importance of getting vaccinated. People are much more likely to get vaccinated when they have these conversations with people who they know and who they trust," he said. "We have to convey to people who are hesitant-- I was hesitant, I'm still hesitant. But the one thing I have clarity on is that if I get infected with COVID-19 and I'm not vaccinated, there is a very high liklihood that I'm going to end up in the hospital, that I'm going to have long-term conditions, and that I may even die."

The data shows the city is behind the state vaccination average.

66.2 percent of city adults have gotten at least one shot. The state wide average is 80.5 percent.