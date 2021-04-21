Watch
My Brother’s Keeper, Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital hosts vaccination clinic

Mary OConnell
Posted at 6:35 PM, Apr 21, 2021
BALTIMORE, Md. — Local organizations are addressing rising COVID-19 rates in west Baltimore.

Catholic Charities’ My Brother’s Keeper teamed up with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital to bring vaccinations to high-risk residents Wednesday.

"All of this is to serve our most important purpose, to help assure our neighbors in the wonderful community have access to public personal healthcare,” said My Brother’s Keeper Program Director Kevin Mason.

Wednesday’s clinic was the 100th Baltimore City Health Department-supported mobile vaccination clinic.

