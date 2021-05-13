Watch
MVA sets deadlines to renew drivers licenses, permits and tags that expired during the pandemic

Posted at 12:36 PM, May 13, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The MVA has set new deadlines for renewing drivers licenses, permits and tags that expired during the pandemic.

An executive order signed last May by Governor Larry Hogan granted a prolonged extension for documentation that expired after March 12, 2020.

Below is what needs to be renewed by when.

  • All driver’s licenses – both non-commercial and commercial (CDLs) – as well as learner’s permits and identification (ID) cards that expired during the state of emergency must be renewed by August 15, 2021.
  • All other expired documents issued by MDOT MVA, including vehicle registrations and handicap placards, must be renewed by June 30, 2021.
  • Medical Certifications for CDL holders which expired on or after December 1, 2020, will remain valid until May 31, 2021, as designated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Customers needing to renew can click here.

