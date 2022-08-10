MVA making changes to CDL skills test

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The MVA is making some changes when it comes to the process of obtaining a commercial driver’s license.

Beginning August 22, applicants can expect a new modernized skills test.

One change involves the “pre-trip inspection” component, which will be reduced to around 50 items or less – depending on the vehicle – compared to the current requirement of more than 100 items.

The inspection focuses on knowledge and safety, and contains items a driver would typically experience on the job.

Then there is the basic control component of the test, where CDL applicants will have to demonstrate the following four maneuvers.

Forward Stop

Straight-Line Backing

Forward Offset Tracking



Reverse Offset Backing

“The new test evaluates an applicant’s knowledge based on updated vehicle features, and focuses on key skills needed to safety operate a commercial vehicle," said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

If an applicant needs additional time to review the new CDL Skills Test, appointments can be rescheduled. In the case of a failed test, the CDL candidate must wait seven days before retaking the Skills Test at the same branch location.