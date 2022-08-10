MVA making changes to CDL skills test

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The MVA is making some changes when it comes to the process of obtaining a commercial driver’s license.
Beginning August 22, applicants can expect a new modernized skills test.
One change involves the “pre-trip inspection” component, which will be reduced to around 50 items or less – depending on the vehicle – compared to the current requirement of more than 100 items.
The inspection focuses on knowledge and safety, and contains items a driver would typically experience on the job.
Then there is the basic control component of the test, where CDL applicants will have to demonstrate the following four maneuvers.
- Forward Stop
- Straight-Line Backing
- Forward Offset Tracking
- Reverse Offset Backing
“The new test evaluates an applicant’s knowledge based on updated vehicle features, and focuses on key skills needed to safety operate a commercial vehicle," said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.
If an applicant needs additional time to review the new CDL Skills Test, appointments can be rescheduled. In the case of a failed test, the CDL candidate must wait seven days before retaking the Skills Test at the same branch location.