Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Murder is the leading cause of child fatalities in Baltimore City

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Baltimore City Skyline
Baltimore City Skyline
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:54:40-05

BALTIMORE — Murder is the leading cause of child death in Baltimore. That's according to the city’s 2021 child fatality review report.

Through 2020, 45 children between the ages of 7 and 17 were killed by a non-relative.

24 from birth to seven were killed by a parent or caregiver.

Victims are predominantly vulnerable infants and children and 16 to 17 year old's struggling in school and involved in the juvenile justice system.

90 percent of children who died were children of color.

Two-thirds had at least four adverse childhood experiences.

The report includes short- and long-term recommendations to prevent deaths, including the need for additional funding for prevention strategies and support services.

As well as the need for a public health approach to violence.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019