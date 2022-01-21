Murder is the leading cause of child fatalities in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Murder is the leading cause of child death in Baltimore. That's according to the city’s 2021 child fatality review report.

Through 2020, 45 children between the ages of 7 and 17 were killed by a non-relative.

24 from birth to seven were killed by a parent or caregiver.

Victims are predominantly vulnerable infants and children and 16 to 17 year old's struggling in school and involved in the juvenile justice system.

90 percent of children who died were children of color.

Two-thirds had at least four adverse childhood experiences.

The report includes short- and long-term recommendations to prevent deaths, including the need for additional funding for prevention strategies and support services.

As well as the need for a public health approach to violence.