Multiple seriously injured after collision in Columbia, following a police pursuit

Posted at 9:36 PM, Jan 12, 2022
COLUMBIA, Md. — Multiple people were injured Wednesday evening following a serious collision in Columbia, which occurred shortly after a man rammed his car into a police vehicle.

According to Howard County Police, an officer was conducting area checks in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road just before 6 p.m. when they saw a man attempting to break into vehicles.

While attempting to flee, the man rammed into the unoccupied police vehicle and another vehicle. No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect fled north on Snowden River Parkway at Snowden Square Drive where he ran a red light and struck a 2020 Honda H-RV in the intersection.

Two adults and one juvenile were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man involved in the pursuit also sustained serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and charges against the suspect are pending.

