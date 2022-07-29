Watch Now
Multiple people shot on W. North Avenue in Baltimore

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — Multiple people were shot just after 11 a.m. today on the corner of W. North Avenue near N. Longwood Street in Baltimore.

There is a large police presence in the area.

At this time we don't have word on the exact number of victims or their conditions.

