Multiple people shot on W. North Avenue in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were shot just after 11 a.m. today on the corner of W. North Avenue near N. Longwood Street in Baltimore.

Multiple people shot along W North Avenue & Longwood street. No word yet on number of victims. The shooting appears to have left at least one victim dead pic.twitter.com/1AIOCRcV8c — Kendall Green (@KNDLGRNTV) July 29, 2022

There is a large police presence in the area.

⚕️MULTIPLE VICTIM INCIDENT⚕️

W North Av & N Longwood St 21216#NorthwestCommunityAction@JamesTorrenceJD #BCFDEMS & #BMORESBravest treating & transporting several injured victims from the scene of a reported shooting, 4 EMS units called. @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 investigating. pic.twitter.com/VuRRxuW1t5 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 29, 2022

At this time we don't have word on the exact number of victims or their conditions.