Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple people sent to the hospital following crash in Baltimore County

items.[0].videoTitle
8/8 Crash Liberty Road near Deer Trail Way (Video by: Joycelyn Anthony)
8/8 Crash Liberty Road near Deer Trail Way
8/8 Crash Liberty Road near Deer Trail Way
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 18:35:17-04

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A car crash in Baltimore County sent multiple people to the hospital Sunday morning.

It happened just before noon on Liberty Road near Deer Trail Way.

Police say one car crossed the double yellow line and struck another that was oncoming.

Occupants from both cars were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

WMAR-2 obtained exclusive video from a viewer showing severe damage to both cars.

8/8 Crash Liberty Road near Deer Trail Way

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019