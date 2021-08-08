Multiple people sent to the hospital following crash in Baltimore County

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A car crash in Baltimore County sent multiple people to the hospital Sunday morning.

It happened just before noon on Liberty Road near Deer Trail Way.

Police say one car crossed the double yellow line and struck another that was oncoming.

Occupants from both cars were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

WMAR-2 obtained exclusive video from a viewer showing severe damage to both cars.