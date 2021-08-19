Multiple Maryland concert venues requiring guests be fully vaccinated against COVID

BALTIMORE — Beginning October 17 and until further notice, only those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can attend events at I.M.P. venues.

These venues include: 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Anthem, and Lincoln Theatre.

Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card.

Exceptions will only be made for children under 12 and those with qualifying medical conditions preventing them from becoming vaccinated. For those patrons, a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of the show date will be accepted.

The Anthem, 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre are mandating that all those attending events must wear masks at all times inside the venue regardless of vaccination status until further notice.

At Merriweather, masks are not required, but are strongly encouraged.