3 cars damaged in fire at Towson Town Center garage

Posted at 10:45 AM, Jul 12, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — Three cars were damaged in a fire inside the Towson Town Center parking garage this morning, reports Baltimore County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the garage.

Crews were sent to the scene at about 9:36 a.m. The fire was contained by about 10:13 a.m.

A county spokesperson said the fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire. Mostly Nordstrom employees were evacuated. Most of the mall is open; only the Nordstrom side is closed.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

