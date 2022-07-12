3 cars damaged in fire at Towson Town Center garage

TOWSON, Md. — Three cars were damaged in a fire inside the Towson Town Center parking garage this morning, reports Baltimore County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

#bcofd WORKING FIRE 700 blk Fairmount Ave | FD on scene with multiple cars on fire on the 5th floor of a parking garage at Towson Town Center | No injuries reported | Expect a large fire department presence. DT0936 TF pic.twitter.com/WliOXFJlz9 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 12, 2022

Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the garage.

Towson town center is on fire, my neighbors apartment is on fire.



This Capricorn moon is NOT lol laying with us 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ywOndXnWeL — beloved ✨ (@phonibraxton_) July 12, 2022

Crews were sent to the scene at about 9:36 a.m. The fire was contained by about 10:13 a.m.

A county spokesperson said the fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire. Mostly Nordstrom employees were evacuated. Most of the mall is open; only the Nordstrom side is closed.

BcoFD on scene of a 1Alarm fire in the garage contain to the third floor three cars damaged no injuries only part of the mall evacuated mostly Nordstrom employees @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/VDIBbt25uO — manny locke (@realmannynation) July 12, 2022

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.