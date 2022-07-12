3 cars damaged in fire at Towson Town Center garage

TOWSON, Md. — Three cars were damaged in a fire inside the Towson Town Center parking garage this morning, reports Baltimore County Fire Department.
No injuries have been reported.
#bcofd WORKING FIRE 700 blk Fairmount Ave | FD on scene with multiple cars on fire on the 5th floor of a parking garage at Towson Town Center | No injuries reported | Expect a large fire department presence. DT0936 TF pic.twitter.com/WliOXFJlz9— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 12, 2022
Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the garage.
Towson town center is on fire, my neighbors apartment is on fire.— beloved ✨ (@phonibraxton_) July 12, 2022
Crews were sent to the scene at about 9:36 a.m. The fire was contained by about 10:13 a.m.
A county spokesperson said the fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire. Mostly Nordstrom employees were evacuated. Most of the mall is open; only the Nordstrom side is closed.
BcoFD on scene of a 1Alarm fire in the garage contain to the third floor three cars damaged no injuries only part of the mall evacuated mostly Nordstrom employees @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/VDIBbt25uO— manny locke (@realmannynation) July 12, 2022
