TOWSON, Md. — Multiple cars are on fire inside a parking garage at Towson Town Center.

Baltimore County Fire officials say flames broke out on level D2 of the garage located in the 800 block Dulaney Valley Road.

The mall remains open at this time, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company, but anyone in the area should avoid garage D.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause.

WMAR-2 has a crew headed to the scene.