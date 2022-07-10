Multi-vehicle crash sent 10 people to the hospital Saturday night

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Around 7:57 Saturday night, Prince George's County Fire responded to reports of a crash in the 5000 block of Beech Rd. in Temple Hills.
When they arrived, they saw a multiple vehicle crash.
As a result, 10 people were taken to the hospital.
There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.
Approx. 7:57 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to the 5000-block of Beech Rd. in Temple Hills for a multiple vehicle crash. Ten patients were transported. Crews remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/lo3FoCKmnW— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 10, 2022