Multi-vehicle crash sent 10 people to the hospital Saturday night

Posted at 12:37 PM, Jul 10, 2022
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Around 7:57 Saturday night, Prince George's County Fire responded to reports of a crash in the 5000 block of Beech Rd. in Temple Hills.

When they arrived, they saw a multiple vehicle crash.

As a result, 10 people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

