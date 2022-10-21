Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash outside of Morgan State sends one to the hospital

Posted at 11:32 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 23:32:56-04

BALTIMORE  — Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital just outside of Morgan State University Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling on Perring Parkway at Winford Road when the driver lost control, striking at least two parked vehicles.

In total, five parked vehicles sustained some form of damage and the driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There's word on what caused the driver to lose control at this time.

