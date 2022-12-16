Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multi-car pile up on Route 100 leaves one dead, three others injured

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 09:03:29-05

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 100 left one person dead and three others injured Thursday night.

It all started around 7:30pm when Jason Tyler Crawford, 23, lost control of his Honda Accord and struck a concrete barrier near the I-97 overpass.

That caused a Toyota Corolla to swerve and strike another concrete barrier on the opposite side of the road.

As result two other vehicles including a Ford F-150 pickup stopped to block traffic.

A passenger in one vehicle got out to help Crawford, but was hit by a Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Sebastian Valles-Lopez, who had also hit the Ford and Accord.

Crawford died on scene, while the passenger and drivers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices