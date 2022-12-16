Multi-car pile up on Route 100 leaves one dead, three others injured

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 100 left one person dead and three others injured Thursday night.

It all started around 7:30pm when Jason Tyler Crawford, 23, lost control of his Honda Accord and struck a concrete barrier near the I-97 overpass.

That caused a Toyota Corolla to swerve and strike another concrete barrier on the opposite side of the road.

As result two other vehicles including a Ford F-150 pickup stopped to block traffic.

A passenger in one vehicle got out to help Crawford, but was hit by a Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Sebastian Valles-Lopez, who had also hit the Ford and Accord.

Crawford died on scene, while the passenger and drivers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause.