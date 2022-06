BALTIMORE — Around 12:26 p.m., Baltimore Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 900 block of West Patapsco Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a five vehicle crash with one vehicle overturned.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the drivers and occupants of the other vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash Team investigators are investigating this incident.