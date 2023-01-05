Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash in Owings Mills leaves one dead, two injured on Monday

Posted at 7:27 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 19:48:33-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One man is dead, two others injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Owings Mills on Monday.

According to police, just before 11:30am, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram.

The Ram was pushed on top of a 2019 Kia, both vehicles were then forced into a building in the 10400 block of Reisterstown Road. A pedestrian was struck.

The pedestrian and the driver of the Infiniti were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Infiniti, 20-year-old Justin Lecompte, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation is still ongoing.

