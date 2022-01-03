Watch
Multi-vehicle crash in Baltimore leaves woman dead on New Year's Day

Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 03, 2022
BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating an overnight crash on New Year's Day that left a 34-year-old woman dead.

It happened around 2:15am, on the southbound side of I-395 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baltimore City.

Latia Nicole Hopkins died after multiple vehicles struck her at the location.

Police believe Hopkins was hit after she stopped her car in the road for some reason, and got out.

Multiple drivers involved remained on scene to speak with detectives, but there may have been others who didn't.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 443-915-7750.

