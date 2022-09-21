Watch Now
Multi vehicle crash on I-95 leaves three lanes closed

Posted at 4:57 PM, Sep 21, 2022
HARFORD, Md.  — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported northbound on I-95.

The incident occurred at exit 77 A-B MD 24 on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway on both shoulders.

All three traffic lanes are closed.

There are reports of injuries.

According to Maryland State Police, two tractor trailers, a box truck, and an SUV were involved.

More information will be released when available.

