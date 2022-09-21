Multi vehicle crash on I-95 leaves three lanes closed

HARFORD, Md. — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported northbound on I-95.
The incident occurred at exit 77 A-B MD 24 on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway on both shoulders.
All three traffic lanes are closed.
There are reports of injuries.
Multi-vehicle crash w/injury blocks lanes prior to MD 24. #mdtraffic https://t.co/1U2GoSvjmF— MDTA (@TheMDTA) September 21, 2022
According to Maryland State Police, two tractor trailers, a box truck, and an SUV were involved.
More information will be released when available.