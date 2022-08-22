Mullins to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins will represent his country in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

During Sunday night's Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Mullins told ESPN he was 'all in' for Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

THAT’S OUR CEDDY!! 🇺🇸



Mullins will represent Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/WcluzNlGa4 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 22, 2022

While mic’d up at the #LittleLeagueClassic, Cedric Mullins said he is #ALLIN for Team USA at the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/UZqCn1XMep — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2022

Mullins joins Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper on the team.

Mullins leads the team in batting average (.265) and total hits (122). Mullins has hit 11 home runs, 49 RBI and is second on the team in steals (25) behind Jorge Mateo.

The World Baseball Classic is set for next March.