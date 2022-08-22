Watch Now
Mullins to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Cedric Mullins
Will Newton/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins at bat against the Cleveland Indians during a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Cedric Mullins
Posted at 7:36 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 07:36:59-04

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins will represent his country in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

During Sunday night's Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Mullins told ESPN he was 'all in' for Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Mullins joins Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper on the team.

Mullins leads the team in batting average (.265) and total hits (122). Mullins has hit 11 home runs, 49 RBI and is second on the team in steals (25) behind Jorge Mateo.

The World Baseball Classic is set for next March.

