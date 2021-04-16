MTA proposing service adjustments to local bus routes

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transit Administration is proposing service adjustments to local bus routes to meet passenger demand as travel patterns return to pre-pandemic levels.

The proposal includes service improvements to job centers at Tradepoint Atlantic and would go into effect August 29, after a series of public hearings and a 30-day public review and comment period.

MTA is seeking to eliminate an existing 60-cent fare surcharge for Express BusLink service in addition to adding two new fare options for customers including three and 10-day fare passes for Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, Commuter Bus and MARC Train.

The proposal would discontinue Express BusLink route 164 and to Relay.

Below is a summary of the proposed changes:

Service Enhancements: LocalLink 93

The proposal would realign service in Cockeysville from the Warren Road area to York Road to improve access to essential jobs and retail businesses, including the Super Walmart and Home Depot.

Discontinued Routes: Express BusLink 164/Pilot Service to Relay

The proposal would discontinue this route due to low pre-pandemic ridership. LocalLink 67 provides riders with an alternate service option; service to Riviera Beach would not have an alternative option.

The proposal would discontinue pilot service to Relay due to low ridership before and during the COVID-19 emergency. No other changes to CityLink Yellow are proposed.

Express BusLink Routes:

Service on all Express BusLink routes, except Express BusLink 164, would resume August 29.

To prioritize equity in our fare structure and to encourage riders to return to transit, the current 60-cent fare upcharge for Express BusLink service is proposed to be discontinued and Express BusLink fares will align with Local Bus fares.

New Fare Products: Three-day / 10-day fare pass

The three-day and 10-day passes would be available through the CharmPass app, could be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days and would be valid for up to 12 months after the date of purchase.

The new fare products will be discounted approximately 15% from a single day pass. Based on current fares for Core Service, the three-day pass will be $11.20 and the 10-day pass will be $37.40.

Four virtual public hearings will be held on the proposed changes between May 22 and 25, while public comments will be accepted through June 25.