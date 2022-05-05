MTA announces changes to bus routes in 2022 fall service plan

BALTIMORE — Your bus route may be changing this fall. The Maryland Transit Administration announced its fall service plan on Wednesday.

Some of the changes include a new route that wold connect the University of Maryland Baltimore County campus, the light rail and MARC train.

There's also plans to discontinue express bus link 104, which goes to Harbor East in the morning and Cromwell Bridge Park and Ride in the afternoon. MTA says not many people are taking that route.

There are two virutal hearings scheduled for May 24 and May 25 to discuss these changes. Public comment can be made through June 27. The changes are expected to be reviewed and go into effect in August.