Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MTA announces changes to bus routes in 2022 fall service plan

MDOT MTA Kirk Bus Division project is complete
WMAR
MDOT MTA Kirk Bus Division project is complete
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 08:14:15-04

BALTIMORE — Your bus route may be changing this fall. The Maryland Transit Administration announced its fall service plan on Wednesday.

Some of the changes include a new route that wold connect the University of Maryland Baltimore County campus, the light rail and MARC train.

There's also plans to discontinue express bus link 104, which goes to Harbor East in the morning and Cromwell Bridge Park and Ride in the afternoon. MTA says not many people are taking that route.

There are two virutal hearings scheduled for May 24 and May 25 to discuss these changes. Public comment can be made through June 27. The changes are expected to be reviewed and go into effect in August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019