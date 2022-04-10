Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital teach basic swimming needs to prevent drownings

BALTIMORE — Pool season is around the corner and a new program is helping kids learn how to swim safely.

In the last 5 years, six Baltimore City kids died by drowning.

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital wants to prevent accidental deaths by teaching school-aged children basic swimming skills and water safety.

The free swim safety program ran for six weeks.

This morning, 20 kids between the ages of 5 and 13 graduated.

Rachana Patini, Director of Community Benefit Programs, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

"We know it's very successful, we did a pre and post test and the children have grown tremendously not just from not being fearful of the water but actually being able to float, and also swim. Some of them are actually swimming."

They'll now be ready to enjoy the water this summer with family and friends.