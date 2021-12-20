Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital host 8th annual holiday toy drive

BALTIMORE — Christmas is right around the corner....And it's inspiring people to give to those in need.

Here's a look at the holiday drive thru toy shop at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

The 8th annual event happened this morning and the goal was to give back to kids in vulnerable areas and situations.

One of the organizers says that despite COVID-19 concerns. She knows how important the event is and told WMAR2 News about the steps the hospital took to make the event safe.

"We decided COVID is not going to stop up. So we transferred the "Toy shop" from the hospital campus to a drive thru. And we also ended up expanding it. So we have diapers that we are distributing and wrapping paper from our community partners. We want to make sure parents feel involved in the gift giving so they can wrap their own gifts."

Patani says the drive benefitted 350 families this year.