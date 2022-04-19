Mt. Airy man wins men's wheelchair division in Boston Marathon for second time

BOSTON, Mass. — A Maryland man won the men's wheelchair division of the Boston Marathon, for his second time.

Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Mount Airy, took first place in Monday's race. He also became the first American in 26 years to win the race back in 2019, at 20 years old. He was the youngest person to ever win it at that time.

In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan called Romanchuk "an inspiration to many."

Romanchuk was born with spinal bifida, where the spinal cord doesn't properly develop.

Romanchuk trained at the University of Illinois, and also finished third in the New York Marathon in November and second in Boston last year, reports Associated Press.

He came in at 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds in the current marathon.