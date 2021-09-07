MSP: Tour bus driver shot by passing motorist on Tuesday in Anne Arundel County

HANOVER, Md. — Maryland State Police remains on the scene of a shooting that injured a bus driver in Anne Arundel County early Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at around 2:45 a.m., a tour bus that was traveling on MD 295, in the area of I-195, was shot by a passing motorist.

The bus driver pulled off of the roadway into the departure lanes of BWI Airport.

The bus driver was immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment. In the meantime, witness statements from passengers were obtained.

Maryland 295 was shut down in the area of Nursery Road for crime scene processing and the bus was moved to a secured location for processing.

The victim is not being identified at this time. He was driving a passenger tour bus that was transporting ten passengers.

None of the passengers were injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information relevant to this incident to contact the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

No charges have been filed or arrests made at this time. but this investigation is ongoing.