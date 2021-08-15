MSP: Three killed in an overnight Westminster head-on collision

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Police confirm that three people were killed in an overnight Carroll County multi-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, at a little before 10:30 p.m., MSP arrived to the area of Westbound Maryland Route 140, west of Hughes Shop Road, for a reported multiple vehicle collision involving fatalities.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2017 Chevy Camaro was traveling Eastbound Maryland Route 140, west of Hughes Shop Road, and began passing a vehicle. A blue 2018 Toyota Corolla was traveling Westbound Route 140, at the same location, when the Chevy Camaro struck the Corolla head on.

Three fatalities have been confirmed.

Maryland Route 140 was closed for 4 hours while the investigation was completed. At this time, speed is considered a factor.

However, the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.