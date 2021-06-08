MSP: Pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Prince George's County

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal overnight pedestrian crash that happened in Prince George’s County on Tuesday.

At around 3:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack were called to a report of a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on eastbound Rt. 50, east of Rt. 301.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian, a woman from out-of-state, was walking in the travel portion of the highway at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified, and next of kin are being notified. The driver of the tractor trailer remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Rt. 50 were closed for approximately three and half hours as a Maryland State Police crash reconstructionist began the investigation into the crash.

No charges have been filed in the crash.