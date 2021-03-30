Menu

MSP: One killed and three injured in I-795 collision in Owings Mills

MSP Trooper injured in crash
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 30, 2021
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning in Baltimore County.

Shortly before 3:10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received multiple calls regarding a 2016 Honda Accord traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Interstate 795 in Owings Mills. Less than five minutes later, they received an additional call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-795 north, at Owings Mills Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-795 when it crashed into a 2008 Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Honda, 25-year-old Rodsheta Myers, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 39-year-old man, and a 2-year-old female passenger, were transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A 37-year-old female passenger was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment of her injuries.

I-795 was closed for approximately three hours as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

