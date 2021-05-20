MSP: One dead following I-83 two-vehicle crash

One person is dead following an early morning crash on I-83, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to a reported two vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-83 at a little before 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials confirm that one person is dead.

.@mdsp Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack and Maryland State Police Crash Team remain on the scene of a 2 vehicle fatal crash. Updates as more information become available. https://t.co/aAItyyoOGJ — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 20, 2021

There are no further details at this time.