MSP: One dead following a multi-car crash in Prince George's County

BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 2:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Ammendale Road, in Beltsville.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2017 Chrysler 300c, driven by 69-year-old Henry James Harrod Jr., of Beltsville, was traveling on the southbound side of Baltimore Avenue when he rear-ended a 2011 BMW 328i at the intersection.

The Chrysler then struck a 2017 Honda Accord, which had been turning right from Ammendale Road to travel south onto Baltimore Avenue.

The driver of the Honda, 28-year-old Irma Gabriel Saravia Martinez, of Laurel, was transported to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where she died.

No other injuries were reported and speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Baltimore Avenue was shut down for approximately five hours following the crash.