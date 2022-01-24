MSP: Man killed in a Parkton single-vehicle crash

PARKTON, Md. — Maryland State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Sunday night in Parkton.

Shortly before 10:35 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack arrived to southbound Interstate 83 in the area of Old York Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, 39-year-old Clinton Andrew Rice, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the car, exited the road to the left and overturned multiple times in the center median.

Rice was transported to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A female passenger was also transported to York Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Southbound I-83 was shut down for a brief time following the crash and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

This crash remains under investigation.