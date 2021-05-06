MSP: Man killed early Thursday morning in Frederick County single car crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man was killed in a single car crash in Frederick County early Thursday morning.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to a single vehicle which had run off the right shoulder of eastbound US-340, near US-15.

The vehicle, a Toyota pickup truck, drove off the road and into a wooded area. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Andrew Whitworth, of Union Bridge, was found dead in the vehicle.

S/Tpr Fogle is completing the collision and post-crash investigation