MSP: Man killed early Thursday morning in Frederick County single car crash

Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles.
Posted at 7:40 AM, May 06, 2021
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man was killed in a single car crash in Frederick County early Thursday morning.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to a single vehicle which had run off the right shoulder of eastbound US-340, near US-15.

The vehicle, a Toyota pickup truck, drove off the road and into a wooded area. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Andrew Whitworth, of Union Bridge, was found dead in the vehicle.

S/Tpr Fogle is completing the collision and post-crash investigation

