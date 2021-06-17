MSP: Construction worker hit and killed Wednesday evening on I-95 in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in White Marsh.

At about 9 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on Interstate 95 North.

According to a preliminary investigation, a construction worker, 33-year-old Antonio Oneil Payton, of Temple Hills, was attempting to cross the Express Toll Lane to set up signs in a work zone when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Payton, who was wearing reflective clothing, was declared deceased at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver remained at the scene. The preliminary investigation also determined that speed and/or alcohol were not factors in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.