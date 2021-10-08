Watch
MSP: 85-year-old man was not hurt in a Thursday morning car crash

Posted at 4:06 PM, Oct 08, 2021
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Police confirm that an elderly man needed to be rescued after he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

On Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:03 AM, troopers from the Maryland State Police, Westminster Barrack, responded to the Phyllis Green Professional Center located at 826 Washington Road, Westminster, for a motor vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 85-year-old Earle Conrad Hawk, of Westminster, who was driving a 1987 Ford Crown Victoria, accelerated forward through the parking space.

When the vehicle accelerated forward, it struck a fence and drove off the top of a retaining wall. The front of the vehicle was supported by a small tree while the back of the vehicle hung off the top of the retaining wall.

Due to the elevation, Hawk was unable to safely exit his vehicle and a subsequent rescue effort ensued.

EMS/Rescue personnel arrived after around 2 hours. They were able to stabilize the vehicle, remove it from its unsafe location and rescue Hawk. He was not injured.

