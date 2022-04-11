Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mr. Trash Wheel helps celebrate year two of a partnership by eating giant olive made of recycled material

mr trash wheel
Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore
mr trash wheel
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:33:08-04

BALTIMORE — Mr. Trash Wheel helped celebrate year two of a partnership between Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and America's largest national brand of olive oil in a mission to help the Baltimore Harbor and surrounding communities have a cleaner and greener environment.

The second year of this partnership includes a larger and broader Community Cleanup and Beautification Grants Program that totals $30,000, "in addition to funding the collection and removal of an estimated 250 tons of trash and debris from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor through the re-adoption of Mr. Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel."

To celebrate, Mr. Trash wheel ate a giant olive made of recycled material!

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Community Cleanup and Beautification Grants Program, click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019