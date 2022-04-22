Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mr. Trash Wheel gets his own ice cream for his birthday

Mr. Trash Wheel Ice Cream
Mr. Trash Wheel<br/>
Mr. Trash Wheel Ice Cream
Posted at 6:20 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 07:15:50-04

BALTIMORE — In honor of Mr. Trash Wheel 8th birthday this Saturday, Baltimore in a Box will be giving out free samples of Mr. Trash Wheel's ice cream.

The sweet treat is named 'Junk Food'. It looks it's chocolate ice cream with marshmallows, pretzels, and chocolate bits.

You can sample the ice cream at his birthday party from 3-6pm at Pierce's Park near Pier Six Pavilion.

There will be craft activities and performances. Guests will also receive a limited-edition Mr. Trash wheel fanny pack and dessert.

You can get your tickets right here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019