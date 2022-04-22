Mr. Trash Wheel gets his own ice cream for his birthday

BALTIMORE — In honor of Mr. Trash Wheel 8th birthday this Saturday, Baltimore in a Box will be giving out free samples of Mr. Trash Wheel's ice cream.

The sweet treat is named 'Junk Food'. It looks it's chocolate ice cream with marshmallows, pretzels, and chocolate bits.

Listen up humans, here’s the scoop… I’m getting my very own ICE CREAM! 🍦Baltimore in a Box will be giving away FREE samples of my new “Junk Food”ice cream at my Bday party this Saturday 4/23/22. Buy your ticket before it’s too late! https://t.co/xPI65gscPS pic.twitter.com/gJLGkgtCrb — Mr. Trash Wheel (@MrTrashWheel) April 18, 2022

You can sample the ice cream at his birthday party from 3-6pm at Pierce's Park near Pier Six Pavilion.

There will be craft activities and performances. Guests will also receive a limited-edition Mr. Trash wheel fanny pack and dessert.

You can get your tickets right here.

