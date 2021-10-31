Mount Zion Church and The Office of Disability Services hold Halloween Trunk or Treat

BEL AIR — Hands down some of the best Halloween costumes.

Over in Harford county -- the office of disability services helped kids transform their wheelchairs into intricate costumes.

Here we have the Jungle Book, a military tank, Scooby Doo Van, and a Dragon.

There was also an undersea chariot and boxing ring.

Brandon had a full musical set-up -- with speakers and a microphone so he could perform for the crowd.

"He loves singing and he likes to be a rapper, can you rap? Yep. And so then I said there's a singer toby mac and the person said I know that person well and they set him all up on a stage to be a performer and he's ready"

The community trunk or treat took place in the parking lot at Mount Zion Church in Bel Air on Saturday.

Kids came up with the concepts, there was a fitting, and a costume parade.