Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital opens new outpatient center

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital’s outpatient facility expansion is complete.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 10, 2021
BALTIMORE — Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital’s outpatient facility expansion is complete.

The hospital held a ribbon-cutting for the opening of the new and improved Rosenberg Outpatient Center Thursday.

"The expansion and the renovation has grown the center from 14,000 square feet to 20,600 square feet,” said Justina Starobin with Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital. “It has two levels. It allows for space for the medical clinic's behavioral health and primary care. "We expect to see nearly 17,000 more patient visits annually as a result."

The hospital is next focusing on the construction of its ability center and growing its children's fund.

