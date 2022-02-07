Motorists being advised of lane closures along the Jones Falls Expressway this week

BALTIMORE — Motorists are being advised of lane closures along the Jones Falls Expressway this week.

Beginning Tuesday, February 8, daily right lane closures will be implemented along both the northbound and southbound Jones Falls Expressway between Fayette Street and Northern Parkway from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In addition, there will be temporary lane closures intermittently implemented along the entrance and exit ramps to and from the Jones Falls Expressway (both northbound and southbound) during these times.

These daily lane closures are expected to be implemented each day for approximately two weeks.