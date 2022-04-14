Motorist strikes truck in apparent road rage in Ferndale after moving over for emergency responders

FERNDALE, Md. — The lights and sirens of a fire engine prompted both drivers to move over at the intersection of Dorsey Road and Aviation Boulevard on Tuesday, but the two exchanged words when one pulled in front of the other.

It only got worse when the driver of a black truck felt threatened and tried to drive away from the heated motorist behind the wheel of a white Honda.

“The driver of the second vehicle was so agitated that he began to ram the rear end of the first vehicle,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

"The rage continued after the victim pulled into the Anne Arundel County Northern District Police Station when the victim told investigators his pursuer stepped out of his car, pointed what appeared to be a gun at him and said he was going to kill him.”

Road rage becomes a hate crime

Police spotted the white Honda a short time later on Ritchie Highway and arrested 20-year-old Jamal Rodgers Junior on assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Court records suggest Rodgers faced another assault charge less than a year ago after allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend and using a Taser on her, but police say if there is anything to be taken from this case, it’s that motorists should do everything possible to avoid conflict on the road.

“Things are going to happen that are outside your control. You’re just going to have to learn to let it go, just be calm and give yourself extra time,” Limansky said. “In this case, this individual was doing the right thing by yielding to the fire apparatus, whether he pulled behind you or in front of you, it’s no reason to get upset.”

