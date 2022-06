TIMONIUM, Md. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on York Road in Timonium on Saturday.

Baltimore County police released information on it Wednesday morning.

Diego Varela, 23, was riding a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle on York Road near Crowther Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. June 18, when a 2006 Toyota 4Runner entered the intersection off of Crowther Avenue, said police.

The motorcycle ended up striking the Toyota. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.