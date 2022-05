CHESTERTOWN, Md. —

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Chestertown, on the Eastern Shore, during rush hour Wednesday.

Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company said it happened at 6:08 p.m.on Hanesville Road at Melitota Road on May 4.

A motorcyclist was found off the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene, said the fire company.

The victim has not yet been identified.