BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist has died after being injured in a crash Tuesday night in Baltimore County.

According to police, the crash took place just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Honeygo Boulevard and Mercantile Road.

Police say a vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn eastbound onto Mercantile in front of the man traveling northbound on Honeygo.

30-year-old Ryan March died from the injuries he sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported at the scene.