ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday evening in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the crash happened about 7:15 p.m. on the overpass of Route 100 eastbound at I-97 southbound.

Officers said Delonta Lewis Hill, from Brooklyn Park, Md., was driving a 2009 Yamaha YZFR and was speeding, lost control around a curve and ran off the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died after being taken to the hospital.